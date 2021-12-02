Brigade issues kitchen safety warning after Selhurst flat blaze

Firefighters have issued a cooking safety reminder after a flat fire on Union Road in Selhurst last night.

Part of a flat on the first floor of a residential building was damaged by fire.

One woman and a child were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The cause of the fire is believed to have involved cooking.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Fires are more likely to start in the kitchen than any other room in the home.

“Cooking should never be left unattended on the hob or grill – if you have to leave the kitchen, turn off the heat.”

The Brigade was called at 7.42pm and the fire was under control by 8.20pm. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Beckenham, Mitcham and Forest Hill fire stations attended the scene.

Firefighters’ cooking safety tips:

Have a heat alarm fitted in your kitchen. Fitting a heat alarm in your kitchen will give you warning of an increase in temperature caused by a fire but will not be set off by cooking fumes

Not feeling 100 per cent? Order a takeaway – if you’re very tired, have been drinking alcohol or are taking medication that might make you drowsy, it’s safer not to risk it

Be fabric aware – loose clothing can easily catch fire, so take care not to lean over a hot hob, and always keep tea towels and cloths away from the cooker and hob

Double check the cooker and hob are turned off when you’ve finished cooking

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

