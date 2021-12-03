£13m special school in New Addington has now opened

Addington Valley “Academy” (it’s really what used to be called a school) in Fieldway has celebrated its launch, the £13million building being officially opened 16 months after the school held its first lessons in temporary accommodation.

Operated in partnership between Orchard Hill College and Academy Trust and Croydon Council, the special school will provide 150 places for pupils with autism and severe learning difficulties, at ages from two years to 19.

The council says that the school will provide “a learning environment which has been designed to meet [the pupils’] specific needs”.

The council said, “The team of highly-skilled staff at Addington Valley Academy work closely with families and take a therapeutic approach to supporting student’s [sic, in a press release about education], communication, independence and well-being, so they learn, achieve and reach their full potential.”

John Reilly is the school principal (what used to be called headteacher). He said, “We are delighted to officially open our new special school.

“We understand that for our students…”, he actually means that old-fashioned word, “pupils”, “… to achieve we must look after and support their communication and independence skills, while at the same time nurture their emotional, physical and social well-being. The opening of Addington Valley Academy will help us do this for many children and young people across Croydon.”

Addington Valley school is one of only a small number in the country that has purpose-built facilities for its pupils.

Orchard Hill College and Academy Trust call themselves “a family of specialist education providers from pre-school through to further education across London, Surrey, Sussex and Berkshire and fully represent all designations of special education needs and disabilities”.

