Police seeking witnesses to Selhurst stabbing in broad daylight

There was another stabbing in broad daylight on the streets of Croydon yesterday.

On this occasion, the victim was able to make it to hospital with the help of the police and London Ambulance Service and is expected to recover from their wounds.

The injured man was found just before 2pm on Windmill Road, near the police custody centre. The armed assault is believed to have taken place in the Whitehorse Road Recreation Ground, not far from the council-funded Legacy Youth Zone.

In a statement issued by Scotland Yard to Inside Croydon, a spokesperson for the Met said, “At approximately 13.50hrs on Wednesday, 8 December, officers found a man suffering from stab injuries on Windmill Road in Croydon. They immediately provided First Aid.

“The 25-year-old man was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a south London hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The man is believed to have been assaulted in the Whitehorse Road Recreation Ground in Croydon.”

The police say that there have been no arrests at this stage and they ask that anyone with information should call them via 101 quoting reference Cad 3573/09Dec.

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

