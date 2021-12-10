Bailey under fire for staging his own illegal Tory Party party

Questions are being asked about which Croydon and Sutton Conservatives attended their mayoral candidate’s lockdown-busting ‘raucous’ Christmas shin-dig. By WALTER CRONXITE

There have been calls for Shaun Bailey to resign as chair of the London Assembly’s police and crime committee after it was disclosed that he had organised and attended a Christmas party at Conservative Party offices last year in breach of strict covid lockdown rules.

Bailey was the Tories’ losing candidate in the London Mayoral elections earlier this year.

The call for his resignation has come from the Assembly’s Labour group, in a hard-hitting letter from Leonie Cooper yesterday.

The revelation that Bailey and other Tories were having a party while millions of Londoners were enduring a Christmas lockdown, with thousands unwell with covid and many dying from the virus, comes in the wake of the on-going scandal engulfing the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and similar unlawful parties hosted at No10 Downing Street.

So far, the Metropolitan Police has refused to investigate the parties held at No10.

On Wednesday, “Lord” Gavin Barwell, the former Tory MP for Croydon Central and Downing Street chief of staff, called for “total honesty” from his party colleagues over the illegal gatherings during lockdown.

The revelation about Bailey’s party, held for those involved in his failed mayoral campaign, has prompted speculation over which Croydon and Sutton Tories may have attended, with questions being asked of Neil “Father Jack” Garratt, who in May was elected to the Assembly for the two-borough constituency.

The Conservatives have admitted an event organised by his mayoral campaign took place in its Westminster headquarters on December 14, 2020, when London was in Tier 2 and household mixing was banned.

A Conservative Party spokesperson revealed on Wednesday that four members of Bailey’s campaign team were disciplined following the “unauthorised social gathering” last December, which was described as “raucous”.

In her letter, Cooper said, “Londoners… understandably want answers.

“I believe your continued chairmanship of the police and crime committee is untenable.”

She called on Bailey to step down “until the necessary inquiries have seen completion”.

Cooper also asked who else was in attendance, and whether this included any Assembly Members.

