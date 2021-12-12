Christmas congratulations to our three lucky concert winners

Harry Smith, Ethel Corduff and Keith Nancarrow are off to the Fairfield Halls next week, with a guest of their choice, as the three loyal Inside Croydon subscribers and lucky winners of our fabulous competition to see the Len Phillips Swing Orchestra’s Swingin’ Christmas concert.



Harry, Ethel and Keith were the first three names out of the hat from the correct entries who knew the answer to our question (or Googled it, anyway) that Irving Berlin’s timeless festive show-stopper White Christmas was first performed in the Oscar-winning movie Holiday Inn.

Inside Croydon is grateful to band leader Joe Pettitt and the orchestra for putting up the three pairs of tickets for what promises to be a great evening enjoying some of the best-loved Christmas tunes, from Jingle Bells to Silent Night. As well as, of course, White Christmas.

Topping the bill at the Fairfield Halls on December 21 will be international singing stars Gary Williams and Louise Cookman.

Backed up by the virtuoso musicians in the 17-piece Len Phillips Swing Orchestra, for the big night out at the Fairfield Halls, Cookman and Williams will be singing some of the all-time favourites of the season, including Let It Snow, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas and, of course, White Christmas.

Harry, Ethel and Keith were able to enter because they are Inside Croydon subscribers, paying a modest fee to help support this website’s headline-grabbing and agenda-setting independent journalism.

