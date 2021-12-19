Christmas deliveries delayed: covid outbreak at sorting office

For the second successive Christmas, postal deliveries in large parts of Croydon have been delayed, or even stopped altogether, as a consequence of staffing issues at a sorting office where there has been an outbreak of covid-19 cases.

The South Croydon sorting office, serving the CR2 postcode area, is among 23 across the country listed this week by Royal Mail as having been affected by a covid outbreak, with posties either unwell or forced to self-isolate.

Inside Croydon has also received anecdotal reports from customers in the CR0 postcode who say they have experienced delays in deliveries.

Royal Mail’s website is updated daily on weekdays with service status.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Deliveries are operating as normal across most of the country. We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.

“In a small number of local offices this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues, such as covid-related self-isolation, high levels of sick absence, resourcing or other local factors.”

Croydon deliveries suffered similar set-backs 12 months ago, when some addresses went for weeks after Christmas before normal service was resumed.

Royal Mail says it will “rotate deliveries” in locations in a bid to minimise delays. It adds that it will also provide extra support to affected offices.

If you have any concerns about your post being delayed, you can contact Royal Mail’s customer services team on 03457 740 740.

If you’re waiting for a parcel that’s been delayed, contact the retailer. Remember, even though it’s Royal Mail delivering your parcel, it’s the retailer’s responsibility to make sure it arrives. Under the Consumer Contracts Regulations, you are entitled to a refund if your parcel arrives later than promised. If you ordered online or over the phone, you also have the right to cancel within 14 calendar days and get a full refund, though you may need to pay return delivery costs. You may also be entitled to compensation if you had to take time off for a rearranged delivery.

Try ordering to a different address or avoiding delivery via Royal Mail. If you can secure delivery to a postcode that isn’t affected, say to a family member or friend, it might be quicker to do so. Similarly, if you have the option to avoid using Royal Mail, and can opt for a different courier, this may also be a faster option.

