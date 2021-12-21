Sutton Nightwatch gets donations boost from New Mill Quarter

Residents and staff at the New Mill Quarter in Hackbridge have been collecting donations for homeless charity the Sutton Night Watch this Christmas.

Over the last month those involved have been encouraged to drop off their contributions to collection boxes placed in the Barratt London development’s sales suite.

Donations have included food, sleeping bags, warm clothing and toiletries.

Sutton Night Watch was set up to support homeless people, providing services such as washing facilities and a kitchen at their Wallington premises, as well as taking to the streets to offer food and clothing.

Andy Fulker from Sutton Night Watch said: “We’re very grateful to staff and residents at New Mill Quarter for their contributions. Our goal is to make sure that no one goes to sleep cold or on an empty stomach, and these donations will make a big difference towards making that happen. I would like to thank everyone for their very kind donations.”

Sutton Night Watch can be found at 35 Manor Road in Wallington, and is open from 8am Monday to Saturday for those requiring its services.

For further information about Sutton Night Watch and exact opening times, please visit https://suttonnightwatch.com/

