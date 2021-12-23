Christmas spirit aplenty from Rotarians, kitchens and cadets

The generosity and warm-heartedness of the Croydon public and its voluntary organisations is shining out once again ahead of Christmas.

Rotary clubs across the borough have been out and about over the past month, taking donations of cash and toys for their special Santa deliveries, while community kitchens, such as that in South Norwood, and the Project for Youth Empowerment are gearing themselves up for another delivery of free meals, tomorrow and on Christmas Day itself.

The Rotary Club of Coulsdon Manor managed to raise nearly £10,000 from fund-raising efforts around Coulsdon and Old Coulsdon in just a fortnight.

The £9,218 raised by the Rotarians exceeded all past efforts.

“The money raised will be distributed amongst local charities, youth organisations, schools, community groups and other worthy causes,” they say.

As well as help from Father Christmas himself, the Rotarians were assisted by the Coulsdon Cupcakes Women’s Institute, the Friends of Grange Park, Coulsdon CofE School, the 17th Purley Scouts and 285 Squadron Air Cadets.

The charitable efforts came to a head last night at the Old Lodge Lane Baptist Church Food Stop, when together with volunteers from the air cadets, they packed and wrapped 100 Christmas hampers for local families in need.

It was funded with more than £6,000 raised by the church, and all the packing work – fresh meat and vegetables, Christmas dinners and treats – was achieved in just two hours.

The Croydon Rotary Club, unable to do its own street collections because of covid, still raised nearly £2,000 at its members’ Christmas lunch, the proceeds going to their designated charity, the Croydon Crisis Skylight Centre on Surrey Street.

The South Norwood Community Kitchen is tomorrow giving out “free Christmas food and goodies” from 2pm at the South Norwood Baptist Church.

They are still accepting last-minute donations of Christmassy food or gifts.

And the Project for Youth Empowerment is providing hot meals for those in need on Christmas Day. “If you, or anyone you know of, needs a hot meal, some groceries or a hot drink and a conversation, please let us know via [direct message on Twitter] and we will endeavour to support the community.

There is no judgement placed at all, whether homeless or a family, please let us know.”

Project for Youth Empowerment can be found on Twitter @P4YE.

