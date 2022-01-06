Windermere Road house fire claims the lives of two people

A couple died last night, despite the efforts of firefighters and other emergency services, at a house fire on Windermere Road, Addiscombe.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus found one man and one woman inside the property. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims have not yet been named.

The ground floor of the building was damaged by the fire. The cause is under investigation by the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from fire stations at Woodside, Croydon and Beckenham were called to the fire at a detached house.

The Brigade was called at 8.08pm and the fire was under control by 8.59pm.

