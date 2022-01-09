Under The Flyover: star actor Joanna Scanlan interviewed

Joanna Scanlan is the South Croydon-based award-winning actor who has starred in hit TV series including The Thick Of It,  Doc Martin and The Larkins, and who this week was at the David Lean Cinema for a screening of her acclaimed film, After Love.

Scanlan took part in a Q&A with the audience at the art-house cinema about the thought-provoking cross-culture film and how it was made, in an interview conducted by David Lean Cinema Campaign volunteer David Lavelli.

