Residents’ despair over vile fly-tips, including a pig’s head

Residents of a quiet Thornton Heath street are becoming increasingly angry at Croydon Council for its lack of action over some persistent fly-tipping, which most recently has seen bin bags full of rotting animal parts, including a pig’s head, dumped three weeks ago.

Shamrock Road residents have been calling on the council for two years to equip their street with closed-circuit television cameras to monitor and deter the regular fly-tipping, which they say is being done by criminal gangs.

The residents say that they have contacted all the correct council contact points for reports of fly-tipping and environmental health concerns, but have had all their appeals for help ignored.

The calls from residents for CCTV to be installed on Shamrock Road’s fly-tip hot-spot began in early 2020.

So far, all the council has done is to place a sign on a lamppost.

“Something needs to be done,” said one resident who contacted Inside Croydon.

“For three weeks a sofa and bin bags stuffed full of rotting dead animals, as well as the pig’s head, has not been collected after being reported multiple times.

“The community need help and assistance to prevent this constant criminal activity from continuing, it is horrendous and unacceptable.

“Every day fly-tippers use this location. It is vile and a dangerous health hazard for when we have to take our children to school.

“All Croydon Council need to do is place CCTV cameras as a deterrent.”

In 2020, Veolia, the council’s rubbish contractors, were given a £22million “uplift” in their contract to keep the borough’s streets clean, with little apparent sign of improvements in the service or the state of the streets.

As another dissatisfied Council Tax-payer said today, “Croydon is supposed to be London’s borough of culture in 2023. But if the council keeps allowing disgusting fly-tips to fester on people’s doorsteps for weeks on end like this, Croydon will be a borough of cultures much sooner.”

