Police declare Coulsdon house a crime scene after man’s arrest

A house in a quiet Coulsdon cul-de-sac has been declared a crime scene following the arrest of its owner was on Sunday.

In a statement issued to Inside Croydon, the Metropolitan Police say that the arrest follows allegations of historic child sexual abuse.

The Met confirm that, “A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested at an address in Croydon on suspicion of rape.

“He was taken into custody at a south London police station and later released on bail.”

The arrest is believed to be connected with the large number of police officers seen searching woods near How Lane on Sunday.

Today, the police said, “Searches of [the] property, and at an allotment area in Coulsdon are ongoing.”

The police say that they received the allegations of “non-recent sexual abuse”, dating to the early 1990s, last Thursday.

“The allegations relate to two males who were both children at the time of the alleged abuse. Both males are being supported by specially trained officers,” a spokeswoman for the Met told Inside Croydon.

“Enquiries by detectives from the Child Abuse Investigation Team based at Lambeth are ongoing,” they said.

Today, one of the neighbours of the house on Cordrey Gardens contacted this website expressing their “concern”.

They said that the house is still being searched by police, and that “a uniformed officer is standing permanently outside”.

Police tape surrounds the property. The rear of the house is screened by blue sheeting.

