South Norwood youth theatre is seeking actors aged 60 to 80

Andrew McPherson recently took up the position as artistic director at CYTO, the Croydon Youth Theatre Organisation, based at South Norwood’s Shoestring Theatre.

And McPherson is now seeking to select probably the oldest cast in the 57-year history of CYTO for a production which could end up on the stage of the National Theatre later this year.

“We’re looking for a diverse group of 60- to 80-year-olds for a production in March and April,” McPherson announced on social media.

“Performances at the Shoestring Theatre and then a transfer to Southwark Playhouse.

“There’s a possibility it will then transfer to the National Theatre in summer.

“There are no lines to learn, no acting experience necessary, there is a song at the end to join in on, but you don’t need to be a great singer.”

McPherson and the CYTO team are seeking two black women, two mixed-race women, three white females, one black male and one white male, “All aged 60-plus.”

Noting that, “Given the nature of this being an inter-generational youth theatre project, there is no payment for this opportunity”, McPherson asks budding Dame Judis and Lord Laurences to email him at andrewmcpherson@cyto.org.uk.

