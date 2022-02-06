Businesses in the borough can now benefit from a free one-year membership with the Federation of Small Businesses.

The memberships will provide local firms with access to resources and advice on topics such as law, finance and staffing, networking opportunities, and webinars and events, “to help them develop and grow”, according to the council.

The membership offer is the latest initiative in the council’s Love Croydon, Shop Local campaign.

“Knowing how hard the pandemic has hit businesses and to support Croydon’s economic recovery, the council is paying for memberships to support self-employed and small businesses in the borough, helping them to recover from the impact of the past two years,” said a press release from the propaganda bunker at FIsher’s Folly.

One year’s membership of the FSB costs £147, plus a £30 joining fee.

Vee Roberts runs Croydon-based businesses Insight2Marketing and InspireUrBiz and is an FSB member and volunteer who hosts virtual networking events. She said, “Joining the FSB was a prime opportunity to give back, network and have access to a multitude of member benefits. I recommend networking events to my clients, whilst also attending and hosting events myself.

“I know what it’s like when you start out alone. The FSB provides support in all areas essential for small businesses. From employment legislation to debt recovery advice, their online support and events help keep me up-to-date on relevant policy changes, build brand awareness and allow me to connect with businesses who offer complementary services to mine.”

Business owners in Croydon interested in taking up the offer can email economic.development@croydon.gov.uk.

Michael Lassman, the FSB’s London regional chair, said, “Community is more important than ever and small business owners are at the heart of every community.

“The FSB is pleased to see Croydon Council include free FSB membership to support the borough’s small businesses achieve their ambitions and ensure their voice is heard.

“We look forward to welcoming and helping Croydon’s small businesses.”

