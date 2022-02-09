Bellway have a message for 57 apprentices: You’re hired!

It is National Apprenticeship Week and Bellway Homes is offering roles for 57 youngsters to step into the building business.

Bellway’s South London division will take on two apprentices at its office in Redhill.

One vacancy is for a Level2 (GCSE equivalent) apprentice accounts assistant in the finance team.

The other is for a trainee assistant site manager, who will study for a Level 4 apprenticeship, equivalent to a foundation degree.

The initiative takes the total of entry-level roles created by Bellway this year to almost 100, following the launch of a recruitment programme offering 41 graduate positions last month.

“This will be Bellway’s largest-ever single intake of apprentices and it could not have come at a more important time,” Dan Bradbury, the managing director for Bellway South London, said.

“As we strive to help meet the need for more high-quality homes, it is vital that we continue to attract more people to the industry, and that we offer them the support and training they need to succeed.

“By offering roles where people can earn while they learn, we hope to open up the possibility of a career in construction to those who may not have previously considered working in the industry. This will include school and college leavers, but could also open doors to people looking to change career.”

Raik Beyoglu joined Bellway London as a construction apprentice. In 2021 he was named as one of the company’s top five apprentices nationwide in recognition of his commitment to his work on site.

“After finishing my A-Levels, I started working for Bellway indirectly, through labouring with an agency,” Beyoglu said.

“This is how I met my future colleagues at Bellway, who took me under their wing and helped me get employed through the apprenticeship scheme.

“Every day on site is different, as there is always that little bit of extra progress. I leave work feeling accomplished at the end of each day, which is what I love the most about what I do.”

Bellway is now one of the top five house-builders and a FTSE250 company.

“Our new apprentices will be well supported by colleagues and progression through the business can certainly follow,” Bradbury said.

“Many of our long-serving and senior members of staff joined Bellway, or the industry, through an apprenticeship, and they are passionate about the opportunities these roles can bring.”

Anyone who is looking to start an apprentice role can find out more, including how to apply, at Bellway.co.uk/careers.

