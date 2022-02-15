Charity that supports NHS Trust gets Valentine’s Day makeover

Croydon’s only dedicated NHS charity used Valentine’s Day to relaunch with a new brand and a pledge to continue to increase support for the borough’s NHS staff and patients.

The somewhat more snappily named Croydon Health Charity – what was once known as the Mayday Healthcare Charitable Fund and Other Related Charities – aims to help people of all ages, from all walks of life to have the best possible experience of NHS care during what can often be some of the most difficult times in their lives.

But the essence of the relaunch was, once again, seeking charitable donations from the public towards an NHS which lacks the cash that it really needs to operate in the manner demanded in the 21st century.

According to the renamed charity’s press release, “The launch kicked off with a celebration event at Croydon University Hospital, encouraging staff and the public to find out more and to make a donation towards Croydon Health Services, their local NHS Trust.”

In the last two years, the Croydon Health Charity has funded a number of projects including the renovation of two staff rest areas and an inaugural wellbeing week for 4,000 NHS staff, to provide additional emotional support during the challenges of the covid pandemic.

The Charity is also funding vital medical equipment including bladder scanners and toys, colouring books and musical equipment to support Dramatherapy for bereaved children.

And its largest appeal to date – the Power of Play Appeal – seeks to raise over £100,000 to fund playgrounds and play equipment within a new state of the art children’s care unit.

Even the specialist children’s cancer unit within the new centre has been funded through huge amounts of charity donations and fund-raising, with another charity, the Chartwell Cancer Trust, having raised more than £750,00 towards the new facility.

Donations to the Croydon Health Charity will “support the NHS Trust provide services and improved facilities over and above statutory NHS funding”, according to the charity’s press statement. “Its work is varied and responds directly to the needs of those giving and receiving medical care,” they say.

Christina Clynes, from the Croydon Health Charity, told Inside Croydon, “We’re committed to being here for Croydon and to supporting our local NHS with charitable projects that can make a real difference to our NHS heroes and patients who need us most.”

To find out more about the charity or to make a donation, visit www.croydonhealthcharity.org.uk or find them on Twitter @HereForCroydon or on Facebook and Instagram at @CroydonHealthCharity

