£20,000 reward offered to solve 33-year Lee Boxell mystery

Crimestoppers have today offered a £20,000 reward for information which could finally solve a missing person’s case that goes back 33 years.

Lee Boxell was 15 years old when he disappeared from near his home in Cheam in 1988, never to be seen again. Rumours and speculation have shrouded his disappearance, and, to this day, it remains a mystery about exactly what happened to him.

His family and the police fear that he was murdered.

The reward offered by the charity, it is hoped, will let his family get answers they’ve been desperate for ever since.

Crimestoppers offer a guarantee of total anonymity to anyone who comes forward with information which helps to solve the case.

Lee Boxell was last seen on Cheam High Street on the morning of Saturday September 10, 1988. It has been said that he was on his way to Selhurst Park to watch a match between Charlton and Millwall, although this has never been confirmed.

At the time of his disappearance, Boxell was described as 5 ft 7 in, of slim build with light brown hair; he was wearing black jeans, a white Flintstones T-shirt and brown suede shoes.

Despite a lengthy police investigation and numerous appeals, there have been no further sightings of Boxell since the day of his disappearance. His parents, Peter and Christine, have kept his bedroom exactly how it was the day he went missing.

Today would have been Lee Boxell’s 49th birthday.

Lee was described as caring, good-mannered, trustworthy and sensitive. He was an avid football fan and, at the time, attended Cheam High School.

To support police with their investigation, charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 payable for information Crimestoppers exclusively receives – either online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555 111 – that leads to the arrest and conviction of those linked to Lee’s suspected murder.

Alexa Loukas, London Regional Manager, at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “For decades, Lee’s disappearance and the suspicious circumstances surrounding what really happened to him, have haunted his family, friends and the wider community. It shocked everyone at the time and continues to do so to this very day.

“It may be that people who were teenagers at the time know what happened to him and have kept this secret for years. Maybe they are too scared to speak up about the tragedy, but with our guarantee of anonymity – which we’ve always kept – they now have the opportunity to do the right thing. We’re appealing for information that can solve this crime and help Lee’s family finally bring him home to rest.”

Peter Boxell said: “We’re desperate for someone to come forward and tell us what happened to Lee which may ultimately help find his remains if he was murdered, as we fear. Crimestoppers can’t identify who you are and will never ever ask or take any personal details from you. So, this really does give someone a chance to do the right thing and help ease our years of pain. We can then see Lee finally laid to rest.

“If you know where he may be, or have any information, please don’t keep it to yourself anymore. Tell the charity Crimestoppers what you know anonymously so that my wife and I can say goodbye to our beloved son before it’s too late for us. It’s a race against time now, we’re in our 70s – but you can help us, and his sister, niece and nephew finally know what happened and have some closure – so please, do what’s right.”

Crimestoppers’ UK Contact Centre is open 24/7 on freephone 0800 555 111, or you can use our simple and secure anonymous online form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Information passed directly to police will not qualify. Only information passed to Crimestoppers using the secure anonymous online form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org or via the 0800 555 111 freephone number will qualify for the reward.

Computer IP addresses are never traced and no one will ever know you contacted Crimestoppers. For telephone calls, there is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and calls have never been traced.

