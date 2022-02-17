Competition: Win a copy of acclaimed Great North Wood book

Inside Croydon is delighted to offer our loyal readers the chance of winning a copy of the critically acclaimed and important new social history, The Wood That Built London, by CJ Schüler.

The book, as reviewed here yesterday, is “A human history of the Great North Wood”, which once stretched seven miles north from Croydon to Deptford.

From prehistoric times to the advent of covid, this book consists of multiple strands woven together to illustrate the impact of politics, farming, industry, religion, philosophy, climate and war, its meticulous detail snaring the reader in its pages just like the brambles might catch at passers-by in the undergrowth of the woods he’s writing about.

Thanks to publishers Sandstone Press, Inside Croydon has three copies of this much-recommended book to give away in a fun and simple quiz.

All you need to do to enter is answer an easy question about local social history and industry, and to be a signed-up patron of Inside Croydon. If you don’t already subscribe to support our independent and agenda-setting journalism, click here to sign up today.

For a modest monthly subscription, iC patrons help support the journalism that has been produced by this website since 2010. We’ve won awards, we’ve exposed corruption and we’ve uncovered misdeeds.

And now, more than ever, we need your support – in return for which we also offer a series of benefits including discounts on tickets, priority bookings for special events and, as with this, exclusive prize competitions.

To win a copy of The Wood That Built London (recommended retail price: £19.95!), just answer the following question. The first three correct entries to be drawn from the Editor’s big hat after the closing date will win a copy of the book:

What is the name of the street in Thornton Heath which indicates the area’s historic links with charcoal production?

Email your answers, together with your name, address (so we can post the prize to our winners) and daytime contact phone number, with “Great North Wood competition” in the subject field, to inside.croydon@btinternet.com before our deadline of noon on Friday, February 25. Remember, only signed-up patrons of Inside Croydon can win the prizes.

There are no alternative prizes, and Inside Croydon usual competition Ts & Cs apply.

Good luck!

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

