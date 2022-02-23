Council dump at Factory Lane closed ‘due to storm damage’

The council dump at Factory Lane was closed this morning, until further notice, due to safety concerns following storm damage.

In an announcement on social media, Croydon Council said, “Factory Lane Household Refuse and Recycling Centre will remain closed for necessary repairs following damage during Storm Eunice.

“Please see our update below and visit our website for more information.”

Storm Eunice was on Friday, five days ago.

No further details as to the extent or nature of the damage caused, nor a possible re-opening time, were offered on the council website or Twitter feed beyond a statement which read, “We are working to get the site open as quickly as possible, but in the meantime Fisher’s Farm and Purley Oaks remain open.”

Factory Lane is the largest and usually the busiest of the council’s waste and recycling centres, and doubles as a base for Veolia street-cleaning and other services.

As part of the council’s service cuts and asset disposal proposals to pay off the massive debts incurred through its financial collapse in 2020, the dump at Purley Oaks has been earmarked for possible sale or to be closed and used as a traveller site.

