Council dump at Factory Lane closed ‘due to storm damage’

Posted on February 23, 2022 by insidecroydon

The council dump at Factory Lane was closed this morning, until further notice, due to safety concerns following storm damage.

No entry: the Factory Lane dump has been closed until further notice

In an announcement on social media, Croydon Council said, “Factory Lane Household Refuse and Recycling Centre will remain closed for necessary repairs following damage during Storm Eunice.

“Please see our update below and visit our website for more information.”

Storm Eunice was on Friday, five days ago.

No further details as to the extent or nature of the damage caused, nor a possible re-opening time, were offered on the council website or Twitter feed beyond a statement which read, “We are working to get the site open as quickly as possible, but in the meantime Fisher’s Farm and Purley Oaks remain open.”

Factory Lane is the largest and usually the busiest of the council’s waste and recycling centres, and doubles as a base for Veolia street-cleaning and other services.

Factory closure: the council’s announcement this morning, five days after Storm Eunice

As part of the council’s service cuts and asset disposal proposals to pay off the massive debts incurred through its financial collapse in 2020, the dump at Purley Oaks has been earmarked for possible sale or to be closed and used as a traveller site.

The council dump website page can be found by clicking here.

1 Response to Council dump at Factory Lane closed ‘due to storm damage’

  1. Pete Jenkins says:
    February 23, 2022 at 2:29 pm

    Good job the Purley Oaks site hasn’t been closed by those Council jokers.

    Reply

Leave a Reply