Health director warns on covid: ‘Let’s not ease off too quickly’

Boris Johnson and the Russian-funded Tories and sycophants in and around his cabinet might think that covid has been “dealt with”, but that seems to be far from the opinion of the people who really deserve the public’s trust: scientists and medical professionals.

Six people in Croydon died of the virus in the last week for which there are figures available. There were 1,500 positive cases in this borough alone last week. Oh, and Her Maj the Queen, gawd bless her, has caught the virus now, too.

It is in that context that Rachel Flowers, the council’s director of public health, has issued a message of caution, urging residents to continue to follow essential public health guidance after Johnson ordered the lifting of all covid-19 precautions yesterday, to keep his gammon backbenchers off his back as he tries to ride out his repeated law-breaking in the Partygate scandal.

A public health statement issued by the council says, “People in the borough are encouraged to take personal responsibility and take action to manage the risk of covid-19 infections in our communities.

“Vaccinations remain the best defence against catching and spreading the virus. Vaccination centres are open in the borough. Vaccines are safe and effective and anyone who has questions can speak to their GP or a health professional.”

The council listed the easy and effective steps that can be taken to protect yourself and others around you:

Get vaccinated and get your booster

Remember the importance of frequent hand washing – 20 seconds with soap and water, and respiratory hygiene – “Catch it, bin it, kill it”

Continue to let fresh air in

Consider wearing a face-covering in crowded and enclosed spaces

Get tested if you have covid-19 symptoms, and stay at home if the result is positive

“We are extremely grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone who united to support each other during the pandemic and who continue to keep Croydon safe. This includes our residents, council colleagues, our local NHS, frontline workers across many services, schools and the voluntary and faith sectors,” the council said.

“Our Keep Croydon Safe champions are still out in Croydon supporting people with information about testing for covid-19. Over time, they will be reinforcing the public health guidance that will help us to live safely with covid-19.

“The government’s Covid Test and Trace Support Payment Scheme has also ended. Croydon residents who need financial and welfare support can contact the council for advice on a range of services.

“Anyone who feels concerned about these changes can get advice on the NHS website on how to cope with anxiety about lockdown lifting.”

And Flowers said: “As we prepare to live with covid-19, let’s continue to play our part to stop the virus spreading and protect those around us, particularly those most vulnerable. Many will welcome being able to get out more in the fresh air which positively benefits our mental health and overall wellbeing.

“We now must continue to look after each other as we enter this next phase of the government’s plan. I know it’s been over two long years, however let’s not ease off too quickly.

“I advise everyone to keep following the public health guidance as it is essential to keep down the level of infections. We will all have to live with covid-19 for the foreseeable future, so it is really important that we manage the risk to ourselves and others.”

