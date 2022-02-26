Primary issues warning over approaches outside school gates

Parents and guardians of children at Croydon primary schools have expressed deep concern after some received a warning letter from a headteacher.

The head’s email warned of “two serious incidents” that occurred not far from their school, in South Croydon, in which “unaccompanied children” were “approached and in one case taken in a car from outside the school gates”.

The head’s letter says, “I am writing to you today to alert you to two serious incidents that have happened outside primary schools in Croydon…

“We do not know at this time whether the incidents are related but they involve unaccompanied children being approached and in one case taken in a car from outside the school gates.

“The children were approached on Wednesday and Thursday of this week and we are asking parents to be vigilant and report anything they think is suspicious to either the school or the police.

“We will be speaking to the children about keeping safe when travelling to and from school and we would urge you to do the same. The leadership team will continue to be on the gates every day.

“These events are very worrying and it is important we work together to keep our children safe. If you are sending somebody new to collect your child please ensure you have contacted the school office.”

