Our subscribers are winners – from Norwood to Coulsdon

Many congratulations to the three winners of our latest competition – a quiz to win a copy of CJ Schüler’s critically acclaimed social history, The Wood That Built London.

The book, as reviewed here, is “A human history of the Great North Wood”, which once stretched seven miles north from Croydon to Deptford.

And suitably, the first three correct entries from our loyal subscribers, who help to keep this website going, were from Upper Norwood, South Norwood and from the furthest fringe of the Great North Wood’s expanse, down on the slopes of the North Downs at Coulsdon.

Well done to Gerry King, from South Norwood, Agnes Jeary, from SE19 and Coulsdon’s Lewis White.

They all correctly identified Colliers Water Lane in Thornton Heath as a street name which references the area’s history as an important source of charcoal, made from the local woods.

Their copies of the book will be winging their way to them as quickly as Postman Pat can carry them.

Thanks to everyone else who entered. Better luck next time – our next prize competition is coming up very soon.

The Wood That Built London – A Human History of the Great North Wood, by CJ Schüler (322pp), published by Sandstone Press. £19.99

