Murder inquiry in South Norwood park linked to missing man

The police have launched a murder investigation in South Norwood – even though there has not yet been any formal report of a body being found.

A crime scene was put in place last night in South Norwood Country Park, with forensic tents established in and around the community gardens and children’s playground in Love Lane.

Police officers patrolling the area on Sunday lunchtime “discovered a number of suspicious items”, a Scotland Yard statement says. They fail to say what those “items”, which have been sent for further analysis, might be.

The police have, however, released the name of a possible victim – 20-year-old James Gilbey, from Crystal Palace, who the police wanted to question in connection with a number of robberies.

Gilbey went missing on January 27.

“As part of our initial enquiries, it is thought that Jamie Gilbey, aged 20 and from the Crystal Palace area, has come to harm and a murder investigation has begun,” the Met said last night.

No arrests have been made but police say they have a number of “positive leads”. They expect this to be “a fast-moving investigation” but are keeping an open mind around the circumstances.

The police say that Gilbey’s family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers while the investigation continues.

“We fully recognise this news and the police presence in the park will cause considerable concern to local people,” said the Specialist Crime Unit’s DI Melanie Pressley.

“However, I want to say that we do not believe there to be any wider risk to members of the community.

“This is a fast-moving and complex investigation, and we’re following a number of positive leads as we work to establish what has happened to Jamie.

“Anyone who has information that could help us piece together a picture of Jamie’s life and who he had been interacting with should call us immediately. Jamie’s family are distraught and it is imperative we give them the answers to the questions that they are now asking.”

Borough commander Dave Stringer said, “My officers will remain on the scene providing a visible presence in the area for some days to come.

“I urge any members of the public who have any concerns, or information that could help us bring Jamie’s family justice, to approach those officers and speak to them.”

