Street dancer shows its hip to be jabbed to help your family

A street dancer from Croydon said his fear of needles prevented him from coming forward to get his first covid-19 jab.

Shandy South, 54, who has worked across the world as a hip hop dancer, said he got his first jab recently to keep himself, his family and his friends safe.

“I had a lot of anxiety about the needle from my childhood,” he said.

“Then, one day, I woke up with a slight sore throat and a headache and tested positive with covid. So, I had to make a choice to live and fight the anxiety and get the jab.

“I tested myself and isolated. After 28 days I went to Croydon Centrale vaccination centre to have my first covid jab. When I walked in, I was sweaty and anxious but now I’ve had the shot, I feel relaxed.

“If you want to live and protect your loved ones you need to get the jab. For black and Asian men especially, please, please get the jab. Don’t be afraid, I am living proof.”

The latest appeal to all sections of society to get vaccinated comes as infection rates begin to rise again, less than three weeks since Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, removed all precautionary measures associated with the pandemic.

Last week in Croydon, the infection rate was up by 6per cent, the first significant increase after weeks of falling figures. Nationally, hospital admissions with covid are up 20per cent.

If you are worried about needles and side effects or unsure about getting vaccinated, the NHS says you can get the answers to all your questions at vaccination clinics, with no pressure to get the jab.

Nurses, pharmacists and other clinical staff are on hand to talk through any issues away from the main vaccinating area.

More than 3million covid-19 vaccinations have been delivered in southwest London.

Covid-19 vaccinations give higher protection against the serious complications of the virus. Anyone eligible who has yet to have a booster is also encouraged to get the jab as soon as possible.

Appointments can be made online using the National Booking Service.

Alternatively, go to one of the many walk-in clinics in southwest London.

Book an appointment at shopping centres Centrale, Croydon or St Nicholas, Sutton. You will receive a response to confirm your booking within 24 hours. If you are booked in for an appointment, to have a conversation at one of these vaccination centres, please make yourself known to a member of staff.

Call on 0203 8800338. When you call, we will book you in for a telephone appointment at a time that suits you or book you in for a face to face appointment if preferred. Please note that charges may apply.

Walk in to any of the NHS clinics in southwest London.

