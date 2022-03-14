New all-you-can-eat buffet moving in to the Grants building

JRC Global Buffet is to open a new branch of their all-you-can-eat diners in central Croydon in “mid-2022 in a brand new concept”.

The restaurant chain already operates from premises in Valley Park, off the Purley Way.

Central Croydon will be the ninth JRC Global Buffet to open.

The town centre location appears to be moving into the large vacant unit in the Grants building, what was until last month The Milan Bar, operated by Wetherspoons.

The Purley Way premises are what was once claimed to be the largest restaurant in the world.

The Global Buffets offer, they say, “Fresh, mouth-watering dishes from all around the globe and all under one roof.”

Their website spiel states, “From the colours and spices of authentic Indian dishes to the delicacy of a Japanese Tepanyaki grill. The freshest Italian pizzas to the humble British roast. Think of flame-grilled Brazilian BBQ, served tableside, and the fragrant Spanish paella too.

“Each dish is lovingly prepared from ancient recipes with a modern fusion!” Whatever that is supposed to mean.

An all-you-can-eat dinner sitting currently costs £21, with drinks extra.

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

