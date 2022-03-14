New all-you-can-eat buffet moving in to the Grants building

March 14, 2022

Coming soon: how the JRC Global Buffet website is trailing their new diner

JRC Global Buffet is to open a new branch of their all-you-can-eat diners in central Croydon in “mid-2022 in a brand new concept”.

The restaurant chain already operates from premises in Valley Park, off the Purley Way.

Central Croydon will be the ninth JRC Global Buffet to open.

The town centre location appears to be moving into the large vacant unit in the Grants building, what was until last month The Milan Bar, operated by Wetherspoons.

The Purley Way premises are what was once claimed to be the largest restaurant in the world.

Big premises for big appetites: the JRC Global Buffet on the Purley Way

The Global Buffets offer, they say, “Fresh, mouth-watering dishes from all around the globe and all under one roof.”

Their website spiel states, “From the colours and spices of authentic Indian dishes to the delicacy of a Japanese Tepanyaki grill. The freshest Italian pizzas to the humble British roast. Think of flame-grilled Brazilian BBQ, served tableside, and the fragrant Spanish paella too.

“Each dish is lovingly prepared from ancient recipes with a modern fusion!” Whatever that is supposed to mean.

An all-you-can-eat dinner sitting currently costs £21, with drinks extra.

