Broad Green in Bloom gardens competition opens for entries

Posted on March 18, 2022 by insidecroydon

Eligible roads are: Canterbury road/Mayday Road across to Lodge road/St James Road to the railway down to North End Road, Round Church Street/Rectory Road up to Wandle Park boundary/across factory road to Roman Way/Mitcham Road to Purley way roundabout Bourne Street, Cornwall Road, Cuthbert Road, Theobald Road, Waddon New Road (part), Addington Road, Albion Street, Broad green Avenue, Cameron Road, Campbell Road, Cavendish Road, Chatfield Road, Clarendon Road, Costance Road, Denmead Road, Dennett Road, Derby Road, Drayton Road, Drummond Road, Eastney Road, Elmwood Road (part) Erith Road, Fairholme Road, Farquarson Road, Francis Road, Gardeners Road, Greenside Road, Handcroft Road, Hathaway Road, Keeley Road, Kidderminster Road, Leighton Street, Lennard Road, Mead Place, Midhurst Avenue, Newson Close, Nova Road, Oakfield Road, Parsons Mead, Pemdevon Road, Pitlake, Priory Road, Renown Close, Ruskin Road, Stanton Road, Sumner Road, Sutherland Road, Tamworth Place, Vanguard Close, Wellington Road, Wentworth Road.

For entry details, click here

Become a Patron!

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Broad Green, Gardening and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply