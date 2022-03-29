DEMOC Mayoral Hustings, Chichester Road, Apr 7

- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period
Perhaps a question could be asked of the 5 candidates standing to become Croydon’s Mayor, what they intend to do to restore public confidence in the planning department, and what steps they intend to take to reverse the disastrous permissions that are thrown around like confetti. Hustings such as this one are a good opportunity to get the Mayoral candidates to nail their colours to the mast with no place to hide.