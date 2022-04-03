Up the JunkAction: artists pitch to clean up South Norwood

What calls itself an “eco-community art project” has been started in South Norwood, setting out to “transform litter into art”, with sculptures to be exhibited on the same streets from where the rubbish that was dumped had been collected.

The Norwood JunkAction project is working with residents and the Litter Picking Friends of South Norwood.

Artists are being given two months’ studio space rent-free to transform litter into sculpture, which will culminate with a three-day open-air exhibition and street festival to be staged with the council and the Stanley Halls arts centre.

“Besides developing and exercising their creativity and inner artistic skills, participants will also build transferable professional training, skills and confidence to construct and deliver workshops on their own in the future,” the project organisers say.

According to Norwood JunkAction, “The project will prioritise disadvantaged artists as well as people who have been financially and creatively affected by covid.

“These workshops will provide a source of income to participants, volunteers and artists and will educate the local population about environmental issues and invisible impact on their community through an accessible public art festival and weekly invitation to studio visits.”

They undertake to “reach out to young generations through the support of the Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Centre to contribute with a collective discarded-material sculpture as their representative for the street festival”.

They claim that, “This is the first project of this kind tackling issues related to litter and its community”, adding, “Norwood JunkAction brings together different types of organisations and people that otherwise are unlikely to work together. It does so by providing a space, time and a platform for collaboration in a studio and the street.

“Through creative and imaginative tools, the project aims to bring together people from different generations, socioeconomic backgrounds and interests, yet who share the same ambition for a solution and a change.

“They will be a source of inspiration, knowledge and experience, and support them in the realisation of ambitious creative public sculptures.

“With Croydon becoming the Borough of Culture, a project like Norwood JunkAction will inspire people to take interest in cultural activities and art-making.”

For more on this, visit the website www.norwoodjunkaction.co.uk

