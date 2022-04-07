MP Philp subject of complaint to parliamentary commission

WALTER CRONXITE discovers another Tory politician breaking the rules for the advantage of his party-loving political party

Chris Philp is the latest member of the Conservative Party Party Party to be placed under an official investigation.

Philp, the Tory MP for Croydon South, has been reported to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards for misusing his official email address for party political purposes.

According to the Westminster commissioner’s website, the complaint being examined is for “Use of facilities [Parliamentary email address] provided from the public purse”.

It seems very likely that Philp may be a repeat offender.

He has been sending out bulletins to his constituents, even many who have never requested them, for much of his time since first being elected as an MP in 2015. Many of those newsletters have used his @parliament.uk email account.

Under Section V of the Parliamentary Behaviour Code, “Rules of Conduct”, paragraph 16, MPs are told, “Members are personally responsible and accountable for ensuring that their use of any expenses, allowances, facilities and services provided from the public purse is in accordance with the rules laid down on these matters. Members shall ensure that their use of public resources is always in support of their parliamentary duties. It should not confer any undue personal or financial benefit on themselves or anyone else, or confer undue advantage on a political organisation.”

Philp, a junior minister at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, is not the first, and probably not the last, MP to abuse their state-funded office for the advancement of their own political agenda.

His erstwhile parliamentary colleague, Gavin “Nuffink To Do Wiv Me Guv” Barwell was being caught taking liberties with public money and the facilities it provided throughout his Westminster career as MP for Croydon Central.

And last month, the Labour MP who won the Croydon Central seat in 2017, Sarah Jones, was herself reported to Westminster officials for a similar offence to Philp’s.

It is unlikely that Jones, or Philp, like Barfwell before them, will get any punishment worse than a stern talking to. And then the poor intern or office junior will get a flea in their ear for failing to check on the correct format for the MP’s dull old newsletter.

Before he gets hauled up before the parliamentary beak, though, Philp might also want to refresh his memory of para 9 of the Parliamentary Code: “Members are also expected to observe the principles… of respect, professionalism, understanding others’ perspectives, courtesy and acceptance of responsibility.”

Philp would do well to do us all a favour, too, and read that out to his bosses, Boris “Party, Party, Party” Johnson and Nadine Dorries.

