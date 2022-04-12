It’s time to put people first and help our streets live again

CROYDON COMMENTARY: South Croydon resident COLIN MANCE calls upon the candidates in next month’s local elections to put their best foot forward – but not just for canvassing

During the pandemic, many of us rediscovered the simple act of walking – the oldest, cheapest and greenest transport there is. Walking kept us connected to ourselves and to others and helped us to stay healthy and happy.

Walking is good for our minds, our bodies, and our cities, towns and villages.

But lots of us still struggle with narrow, cluttered, uneven pavements; crossings that prioritise cars rather than people; and growing numbers of speeding vehicles.

Over the next four years, Croydon faces a choice between business as usual, where cars dominate, increasing congestion, danger, carbon and pollution, or somewhere that prioritises people and their health and wellbeing and the climate.

That’s why I support the demands Living Streets London Group has made, asking candidates to pledge to improve our streets for all, cut air pollution and make walking easier and safer.

We call on candidates to commit to:

default 20mph speed limits in all London boroughs;

improvements to our crossings, kerbs and junctions;

maintaining pavement standards so wheelchair users and people with buggies can navigate comfortably;

and an increase in the number of low traffic walking routes around the borough.

Compared with all other ways of getting about, walking is the healthiest, cheapest, kindest to our planet and reflects the widest diversity of the population.

To create this truly sustainable, people-friendly city, we must put walking on top.

Read more: Turn your stroll to the ballot box into a march for rights

Croydon Commentary is a platform for all our readers to offer their personal views about what matters to them in and around the borough. To submit an article for publication, just email us at inside.croydon@btinternet.com, or post your comment to an Inside Croydon article that has caught your attention



Find election information at

WhoCanIVoteFor.co.uk



Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

