Amberley Lodge celebrate Queenie’s glorious 101-year reign

Queenie Read celebrated her 101st birthday in style last week with a special birthday party at Care UK’s Amberley Lodge, on Downlands Road in Purley.

For the milestone birthday, the home’s team organised an afternoon tea party, surrounded by Queenie’s friends at Amberley Lodge, and complete with balloons, banners and a special birthday cake, baked by the home’s head chef.

Queenie was born in Croydon on April 6, 1921.

During her career, Queenie worked at Bow Water Factory packaging perfume, where she was later awarded a long-service award for her time and dedication to the company. Known for her quick wit and comical comebacks at Amberley Lodge, Queenie has a passion for dogs and enjoys spending time with her family, who regularly visit her.

Azalea Moses, manager at Amberley Lodge, said: “Queenie is a much-loved resident at Amberley Lodge, and it was fantastic to help her celebrate this incredible milestone with her friends and family.

“Here at Amberley Lodge, everything we do is focused on our ethos of ensuring residents live active and fulfilling lives, so we always like to celebrate important milestones – and Queenie’s 101st birthday was no exception. It was lovely to raise a glass together on her special day and celebrate the day in style with her extended family here at Amberley Lodge.”

Amberley Lodge rovides residential, nursing and specialist care. To find out more, call 020 8688 0999 or email the home manager at azalea.moses@careuk.com or visit careuk.com/amberley-lodge

