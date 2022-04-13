Traffic chaos in South Croydon after second sinkhole opens up

A local community association is warning its members, residents and motorists, to avoid South Croydon if they are able, due to emergency road closures caused by a sinkhole opening up on the busy Coombe Road.

According to the South Croydon Community Association’s Facebook page, it is the second large hole to simply “appear” in the vicinity in the past year, with no one really knowing what has caused the catastrophic collapse of the road surface.

Thames Water are overseeing the road closures and the hole, which is on Coombe Road, at the junction with Heathfield Road.

On the Association’s Facebook page, they say, “It’s causing traffic issues in the area.

“Speaking to the workmen they say it’s a bigger problem than the hole that appeared in the same spot as last year and will take some time to fix.”

According to SCCA, the roads affected are: Coombe Road, closed between Park Lane and Brighton Road; further up Coombe Road, towards Park Hill, where there are temporary traffic lights causing traffic jams.

Heathfield Road is closed to through traffic. There’s no left turn at the traffic lights into Coombe Road from St Peter’s Road, by Ruskin House.

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

