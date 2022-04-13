Traffic chaos in South Croydon after second sinkhole opens up

Hole-y mess: Thames Water’s emergency road closures have caused traffic jams across South Croydon. Photo: South Croydon Community Assoc

A local community association is warning its members, residents and motorists, to avoid South Croydon if they are able, due to emergency road closures caused by a sinkhole opening up on the busy Coombe Road.

According to the South Croydon Community Association’s Facebook page, it is the second large hole to simply “appear” in the vicinity in the past year, with no one really knowing what has caused the catastrophic collapse of the road surface.

Thames Water are overseeing the road closures and the hole, which is on Coombe Road, at the junction with Heathfield Road.

On the Association’s Facebook page, they say, “It’s causing traffic issues in the area.

“Speaking to the workmen they say it’s a bigger problem than the hole that appeared in the same spot as last year and will take some time to fix.”

According to SCCA, the roads affected are: Coombe Road, closed between Park Lane and Brighton Road; further up Coombe Road, towards Park Hill, where there are temporary traffic lights causing traffic jams.

Heathfield Road is closed to through traffic. There’s no left turn at the traffic lights into Coombe Road from St Peter’s Road, by Ruskin House.

1 Response to Traffic chaos in South Croydon after second sinkhole opens up

  1. Christopher Myers says:
    April 13, 2022 at 3:45 pm

    Sinkhole??? Are we sure ex-leader Tony Newman isn’t involved, somehow?

    Reply

