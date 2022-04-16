Big Local Broad Green is tendering for partner organisations

Community group Big Local Broad Green is seeking partner organisations to help run its hub on Keeley Road and administer grants in the neighbourhood on behalf of the resident-led organisation.

Big Local Broad Green was formed five years ago with the aims “to strengthen and enhance the area through the assets, strengths and connections of local people who live and work here”.

They say that the Big Local initiative “will see local citizens building on their talents and aspirations identifying and acting on their own passions and concerns to make their area an even better place to live and work”.

They have now issued a tendering document, inviting bids for a Locally Trusted Organisation, or LTO, or two such bodies “to administer the grant and one to take on the lease of our hub and provide asset support”.

The scheme is being funded by Local Trust, which is providing long-term grant aid to Big Local Broad Green.

Big Local Broad Green says that the LTO needs to be an existing charity or not-for-profit within south London. “You can express an interest in being LTO for both the BL grant and the BLBG hub asset or for only one of these roles.”

Locally Trusted Organisations who administer the Big Local grant receive 5per cent of the spending of the Big Local Programme Grant.

Big Local Broad Green is looking to hold interviews with trustees of the applicants on May 3.

