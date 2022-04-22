Murder investigation under way after Addiscombe stabbing

Three men were arrested last night as the police began a murder investigation after a man was found dead in Leslie Grove Place, off Cherry Orchard Road in Addiscombe.

It is the third violent knife crime incident in the borough in the past week.

According to a statement issued by Scotland Yard, “At 18.29hrs on Thursday, 21 April, police were called to Leslie Grove Place following reports that a person had been stabbed.

“Officers attended and found a man, believed to be aged 40, who was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The victim has not yet been identified.

The three men were arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody.

The police say, “Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, providing the reference 6339/21APR.”

Crime scene: Police combed the area around Headley Drive for evidence following Saturday’s knife attack

The two previous, and unconnected, incidents of knife crime occurred in New Addington over the Easter weekend.

On Saturday, the air ambulance was called and a 27-year-old man was rushed to hospital after a stabbing in broad daylight on Headley Drive.

Police were called at 3.20pm. The man was treated on scene and then taken to a major trauma centre where he received treatment for his wounds.

A day earlier, on Goldcrest Way, a fight broke out between a group of youths. Three teenagers were taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds.

