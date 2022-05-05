Croydon Voluntary Action names new area vice-chairs

Posted on May 5, 2022

Co-chair: Celestina Oniye-Thomas

Croydon Voluntary Action has this morning announced co-chairs for its Local Community Partnership in Croydon Central East, which covers Woodside, Shirley North, Shirley South, Park Hill and Whitgift and Addiscombe East wards.

CVA – the council-funded umbrella organisation for charities and volunteer groups across the borough – says that with Lynda Graham and Celestina Oniye-Thomas “the Central East Local Community Partnership will be set to be a shining light for community-led and focused action”.

Co-chair: Lynda GRaham

Graham Lynda is an NHS social prescribing link worker. “She really appreciates the importance of empowering residents to strengthen connections where they live and is prepared to work with and support existing healthcare colleagues and other organisations to build on the amazing work that has been initiated in Croydon Central East.”

Woodside resident Celestina Oniye-Thomas is a psychotherapist and educational psychologist who is working towards her PhD. An ex-teacher, she has also worked as a property manager and an investor, and has written a book, Art Of Disciplining With Love.

CVA says, “She is excited at her new position to keep supporting her community as Croydon faces a new era of greatness.”

