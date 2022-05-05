Springwatch: Join us for our latest guided nature walk, May 21

Make the most of the wonderful natural habitats on your doorstep and join us on Saturday, May 21, for the latest Inside Croydon guided walk.

It will be a return visit to local nature reserve Roundshaw Downs, and once again we are delighted that Dave Warburton, Sutton’s senior biodiversity officer, will be our expert guide.

Our last guided walk was on March 5.

Things up on the Downs have been rapidly changing in the few weeks since, and this is your chance to catch-up with Inside Croydon’s unique year-long urban nature project.

Because of covid, numbers will be strictly limited.

Those who attended on March 5, for continuity’s sake, and paying subscribers to Inside Croydon will get priority places.

To sign up as an iC patron, for less than a fiver per month, click here.

On the day we will be meeting at a designated point at 10am for a walk that should take about 90minutes.

Bring your binoculars or cameras. And a water bottle and maybe a snack to eat along the way

This is going to be a covid cautious event: Only those who have been fully vaccinated and boostered will be welcome to join us, and we also insist that you should have had a covid-negative lateral flow test in the 24 hours before the walk. Being in the great outdoors and with some sensible social distancing, we hope to mitigate the risks of staging some kind of super spreader event.

And all the usual pieces of advice about wearing appropriate clothing and footwear for a rough old ramble also apply. Likewise, it’s England in early summer: make sure you pack in case of rain, or worse! The Downs can feel quite exposed in the wind and rain, and we will be a good 20min walk from shelter.

On this walk, Ranger Dave will be leading us through the woodlands that surround the Downs, to find out more about the varied habitat which contributes so much to the wildlife diversity of this fascinating area.

To apply for a place on this nature walk, click here to sign up on Eventbrite.

Don’t delay, book your place today! There are limited spaces on this walk.

Previous Roundshaw Rambles:

May: Walk in the Roundshaw woods and revel in splashes of colour

March: Bumps and ‘bunkers’ to provide new homes for the small blue

February: Heard before they’re seen, skylarks soar back over Roundshaw

January: Up on the Downs, watching for the missing signs of winter

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

