Covid claims life of 20,000th Londoner since start of pandemic

The latest data from the NHS shows that 20,000 Londoners have died within 28 days of a positive covid-19 test since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

In Croydon alone, 1,030 people have died from covid within the 28-day period of a positive test. Four of those deaths have occurred in the last seven days.

In Bromley, the equivalent figure over the course of the pandemic is 764.

In Sutton, there have been 563 deaths. In Lambeth, the figure is 632 deaths.

“Passing this grim and tragic milestone in London is a stark reminder that covid-19 is still very much with us,” said Krupesh Hirani, Labour’s health spokeperson at the London Assembly.

“My thoughts and condolences remain with all the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives so far during the pandemic.

“It is incredibly important that Londoners continue to take up the vaccine if they haven’t already- less than half who are eligible have got their booster.

“Whilst the removal of free testing is making it harder to contain the spread of the virus, I would urge Londoners to keep taking sensible precautions wherever they can.”

