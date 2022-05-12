Valley Park bowling alley reopens after £500,000 refurb

Entertainment operator Tenpin has unveiled a striking new look and feel at its Croydon venue at Valley Retail Park, with special offers for the school half-term and a massive challenge for serious bowlers.

After spending £500,000 on an upgrade, Croydon has a new look with a fully refurbished bar and reception, while installing high-tech karaoke pods “for those looking to let out their inner Gaga”, according to the owners.

To celebrate the refurbishment, Tenpin Croydon is offering free bowling for an entire year to the first person who gets a perfect score at the venue – that’s 12 strikes in a row, knocking down all 10 pins with a single ball – and reaching the highest score possible of 300 points.

The Croydon venue also has a May Half-Term offer which kicks off from May 16, and includes one game of bowling and a meal from £8.70.

Croydon is one of more than 40 Tenpin locations around the country, where visitors are encouraged to step inside to experience a wide range of activities, including 25 bowling lanes, table tennis, pool tables, air hockey, the karaoke pods and arcade machines.

“We’re delighted to be relaunching Tenpin Croydon,” said venue manager Ariana Alcindor.

“We have received a significant investment in order to fine-tune our offering. We are always seeking new ways to diversify the activities available at Croydon and we’re very much looking forward to seeing how the new and improved location is received by the public.”

The refurb has also seen Tenpin Croydon create 12 new jobs at the venue, “a fantastic opportunity to support the local community in this way”, according to Alcindor.

For more information, including the terms and conditions of the offers, visit tenpin.co.uk/deals/.

