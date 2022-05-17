A&E specialist Banerjee given NHS Trust’s top medic role

An A&E doctor who was at the centre of the emergency treatment operations during the Croydon tram crash six years ago has been appointed as Croydon Health Services NHS Trust’s most senior medic.

Dr Subhro Banerjee has been confirmed as the new Medical Director at the Trust, a role he has been filling on an interim basis for almost a year.

Dr Banerjee has been saving lives in Croydon since 2013, including during the tragic tram crash, and will continue to work one day a week as an emergency medicine consultant in the Trust’s A&E department.

Dr Banerjee is now the most senior doctor at Croydon Health Services NHS Trust, responsible for the Trust’s medical workforce and for providing clinical leadership at board level.

He said he is “proud” to take on the role. “Since I joined the Trust I have seen the growing commitment and enthusiasm of my fellow medical professionals and other clinicians to really make a difference to the care we provide to Croydon residents.

“Working in emergency medicine is incredibly rewarding, but can be equally as challenging, particularly during the last two years of my career as we faced the unprecedented demand of the covid-19 pandemic.

“I feel immensely grateful for the support of my colleagues within the Emergency Department and across the Trust as I take on a new challenge. I look forward to working with those both within the Trust and in our local primary care services to deliver the improvements that our patients and our hard-working staff deserve.”

Matthew Kershaw, the chief executive of the Trust, which runs Mayday and Purley hospitals as well as several clinics in the area, said, “Subhro’s first-hand experience of delivering care in a busy Emergency Department to local people from all walks of life will be vital in driving forward our ambitions for excellent health and care for all.

“His expertise also allows us to look at care in new and innovative ways, ensuring patients receive the right care in the right place, at the right time, whether that’s within the acute hospital setting or in one of our vital community services.

“Prior to joining the Trust as a consultant nine years ago, Dr Banerjee completed two out of his five specialist registrar years at Croydon University Hospital where he deepened his understanding of the complexities of treating patients in one of the capital’s most diverse but also most deprived boroughs.”

And the medical director for NHS England and Improvement in London, Dr Chris Streather, said, “Having a frontline emergency medicine consultant in the medical director role will be a real opportunity to amplify the voice of medics who are facing demand at the front door, while championing their aspirations for fantastic care in line with the Trust’s ambitions.”

