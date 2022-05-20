Old Coulsdon Bowling Club Big Weekend, May 28-29

Posted on May 20, 2022 by insidecroydon

As part of a national bowls’ Big Weekend initiative, Old Coulsdon Bowling Club is running Open Days on Saturday May 28 from 10am to 1pm and Sunday May 29 from 1pm to 4pm.

Everybody of all ages are welcome to come along and try bowls.

Two outdoor greens so lots of fresh air and it keeps you active! Bring flat shoes or trainers. Excellent social side. Just turn up on the day or go to https://www.oldcoulsdonbowlingclub.com/home.htm for more information.

Become a Patron!

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Bowls, Coulsdon, Old Coulsdon, Sport and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply