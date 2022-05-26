Love Norbury’s knitters are getting ready for Jubilee party

There are so many plans underway for street parties around the borough that are sure to live long in the memory, but the people at Love Norbury think that their offering on June 4 will hit the community vibe sweet spot nicely.

Love Norbury Jubilee on the Green is being staged on the St Helen’s Road Triangle.

This family fun day is a free event from 12 noon until 5pm. The Norbury Knitters have been hard at work with some platinum-level woollen creations already spotted around Norbury.

On the day, expect lots for the children – bouncy castle, puppet shows, face painting and an arts and craft table. There’ll be live music and stalls selling Caribbean food (Jerky Fridays), cakes (sugar and spice heidi) and fish and chips from Frydays – and much more, so no one will go hungry, with lots of gift stalls to browse as well.

Word is a visit from London Fire Brigade is also on the cards.

The Love Norbury organisers say, “Come along and meet others in your community over a cup of tea and a slice of cake.”

There is a raffle, and Norbury’s business committee has dug deep to provide a host of star prizes, including a cut and blow dry from NV Hair, a pet health check from Norbury Pet Health Centre, gym memberships from The Gym and meals from Woodland Café, Sorrento In and Beirut Rock.

And Big Mike’s Calypso Kitchen is offering a prize of a meal for two with rum punch at the Boxpark Croydon restaurant.

Love Norbury is a community organisation established to improve the area, encouraging people to respect and love where they live or visit, discouraging dropping litter and fly tipping and much more.

