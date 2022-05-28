Jubilation all-round as High School stages early street party

Posted on May 28, 2022 by insidecroydon

Happy and glorious: Croydon High’s pupils and staff enjoyed their jubilation street party

With the school’s pupils due to be away on half-term during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Croydon High staged its own “street party” this week when pupils and staff from across the school came together to celebrate.

The entrance to the school was transformed, with bunting and flags, while the catering team provided everyone with Jubilee-themed picnic boxes.

Flag day: singing, dancing and ice cream vans were part of CHS’s big Jubilee celebration

There were two ice cream vans on site for the event, and even a visit from Her Majesty herself, albeit in cardboard cut-out form, to add a special regal touch to the occasion.

Grey skies and a couple of showers didn’t seem to dampen the spirits as everyone appeared to thoroughly enjoy this momentous special occasion.

A few of the talented sixth formers serenaded their fellow pupils with songs, with the staff joining in on a few favourite numbers.

There was even a flash mob performance of “When I Grow Up” from Matilda the Musical, with dancing and flag-waving. Lots of flag-waving. The afternoon ended with an impressive whole school conga.

“My favourite part was seeing the girls and staff having fun together,” one pupil said.

“I love the sense of community when we are all together – loved the dancing and singing too!”

Become a Patron!

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Activities, Croydon High, Schools and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Jubilation all-round as High School stages early street party

  1. Jim Bush says:
    May 28, 2022 at 10:06 am

    I saw a lot of people having a party on the playing field by Norbury Manor School yesterday (Fri 27th May 2022). that must have been a Queen’s Jubilee party too, before they broke up for half-term (which is next week)?

    Reply

Leave a Reply