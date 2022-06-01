Gold stars: Your chance to nominate your Croydon NHS heroes

Nominations are open to nominate your NHS “Star of the Year” as part of the Croydon Stars Awards, the annual celebration of more than 4,000 NHS heroes working for and with Croydon Health Services NHS Trust.

Being staged for the first time since 2019, this year’s event promises to be an unforgettable evening, recognising the incredible day-to-day efforts of NHS staff and highlighting the heroic actions of those working on the frontline during the covid pandemic.

Croydon residents are invited to nominate their very own “Star of the Year” in a highly coveted category which celebrates health workers who individually or as part of a team have demonstrated incredible kindness, compassion and dedication.

Nominees could work in either Croydon University Hospital or Purley War Memorial Hospital, or one of the Trust’s many community NHS services within the borough, and should have made a significant and memorable difference to the life and experience of a local NHS patient or their family.

Members of the public can nominate any staff, including doctors, nurses, midwives, healthcare assistants, pharmacists, radiographers or any other member of our clinical teams.

You can also shine a light on members of non-clinical teams, from porters and domestics through to administration staff and catering colleagues. The award is also open for teams, who have worked together to provide exceptional care for people in our borough.

Nominations can be made individually by a patient or service user at the Trust, or on behalf of our patients by their family, friends or carers.

The finalists will be celebrated at a special ceremony in November.

To nominate your “Star of the Year”, click here to visit the Croydon Health Services NHS Trust website and fill out the simple online form.

Alternatively email chs.comms@nhs.net with your name, the name of your nominee, the team they work in and your reasons for nominating.

Nominations for the Croydon Stars close on July 26.

