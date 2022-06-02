Town Hall lights its beacon to celebrate Queen’s Jubilee

There are more than 140 street parties planned for the Platinum Jubilee weekend in Croydon, with the bunting up at the Town Hall and civic celebrations beginning with a beacon-lighting ceremony tonight – one of more than 1,500 Jubilee beacons that will be lit throughout the British Isles.

Tonight’s ceremony will run from 8.30pm, where Croydon will have its own beacon outside the Town Hall on Katharine Street.

Prior to the ceremony, the Town Crier will visit North End to deliver a proclamation.

Many events have already been underway across the borough, including several for children and families hosted by Central Library.

A special Museum of Croydon digital exhibit has also gone live, celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign, the council press office says, “with family activities, historic objects and fun facts”. Fun facts, no less!

The council’s full list of Croydon activities can be found here.

Community-run events in Croydon can also be found on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee website.

