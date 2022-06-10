Trams join national train drivers’ disputes in summer of strikes

Posted on June 10, 2022 by insidecroydon

Croydon’s tram drivers are to take four days of strike action, beginning later this month, joining an estimated 50,000 railway workers from across three trades unions in what amounts to the biggest industrial action on the national transport network for more than 30 years.

On strike: tram drivers will strike on four days in June and July

The trams strike will take place on June 28 and 29 and July 13 and 14, in a dispute with operators First Group over pay and conditions.

Train drivers’ union ASLEF has 143 members working on the Croydon tram network: 99per cent of those who took part in the ballot that was held at the start of this month voted in favour of strike action.

Croydon trams are one of three strikes announced by ASLEF, whose members at Hull Trains (June 26) and Greater Anglia (June 23) are also striking.

Other strikes will see members of the RMT at Network Rail and 13 train operating companies stage a walkout on June 23 and 25, while TSSA, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association, has announced it is to ballot its members over its own industrial action.

There is to be another one-day stoppage on the London Underground on June 21, as workers respond to below-inflation pay offers amind rapidly rising inflation.

Earlier this week it was announced by Unite that its members working on the bin lorries for Croydon’s rubbish contractors, Veolia, are to go on strike for three weeks in a dispute over “poverty pay”, starting from next Thursday, June 16.

Become a Patron!

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Business, TfL, Tramlink, Transport and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Trams join national train drivers’ disputes in summer of strikes

  1. Peter Underwood says:
    June 10, 2022 at 11:40 am

    During lockdown we found out who the real key workers are – the ones who keep this country running. They are the people who work in our public services and we should be paying them properly

    A Government that wants to cut pay for frontline workers just so they can cut taxes for millionaires and bosses trying to cut wages just to boost private profits will lead to more disruption for all of us

    Reply

Leave a Reply