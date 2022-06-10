Trams join national train drivers’ disputes in summer of strikes

Croydon’s tram drivers are to take four days of strike action, beginning later this month, joining an estimated 50,000 railway workers from across three trades unions in what amounts to the biggest industrial action on the national transport network for more than 30 years.

The trams strike will take place on June 28 and 29 and July 13 and 14, in a dispute with operators First Group over pay and conditions.

Train drivers’ union ASLEF has 143 members working on the Croydon tram network: 99per cent of those who took part in the ballot that was held at the start of this month voted in favour of strike action.

Croydon trams are one of three strikes announced by ASLEF, whose members at Hull Trains (June 26) and Greater Anglia (June 23) are also striking.

Other strikes will see members of the RMT at Network Rail and 13 train operating companies stage a walkout on June 23 and 25, while TSSA, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association, has announced it is to ballot its members over its own industrial action.

There is to be another one-day stoppage on the London Underground on June 21, as workers respond to below-inflation pay offers amind rapidly rising inflation.

Earlier this week it was announced by Unite that its members working on the bin lorries for Croydon’s rubbish contractors, Veolia, are to go on strike for three weeks in a dispute over “poverty pay”, starting from next Thursday, June 16.

