Boxpark terrace bar greets summer with Caribbean flavours

Big Mike’s Rooftop BBQ returns this Sunday, June 19, to kick off a summer of good vibes and great food on the terrace at Boxpark Croydon.

Big Mike’s Calypso Kitchen’s food and delicious cocktails served on the terrace were one of the big hits of Croydon’s summer last year, and they are back for more through Sundays in 2022.

The Rooftop BBQs offer a relaxed social gathering, allowing friends to catch up, drink in hand over a bite to eat. Add in some magical music and customers are transported to the Caribbean with sights, smells and sounds of Barbados.

Chef Mike Springer has teamed up with Boxpark and Beefeater Gin so that the first 150 customers who buy a meal from Big Mike on the Beefeater Roof Terrace will receive a voucher for a free Beefeater Gin cocktail.

The Boxpark terrace, next to East Croydon Station, is open from noon on Sunday, with last food orders at 5pm.

Menus and further details can be found by clicking here.

Boxpark Croydon is working together with the world’s most awarded gin brand Beefeater Gin to create one of the hottest rooftop terrace bars in the capital.

The latest promotion is part of a new cocktail vibe going on at the rooftop terrace’s Gin Bar, offering a brand new fresh and fruity drinks menu, available until the end of August, keeping customers in high spirits over the next few sunny months.

Boxpark Croydon’s terrace has been transformed into a fruit-forest themed Gin Bar, serving up everything from your classic Gin and Tonic, to Pink Strawberry and Blood Orange Collins, made with Beefeater’s signature flavoured gins.

All five cocktails will be made using some of the freshest ingredients, promising to satisfy your taste buds this summer. From the sweet Watermelon Coconut Fizz to the cool and citrusy Lillet Spritz, the terrace bar provides a refreshing range of tipples this summer. The new cocktails will be served alongside Boxpark’s bestseller, the Pornstar Martini all summer long and prices start from £8.50.

Expect live music, DJs and entertainment, making the Gin Bar the perfect place to spend your warm evenings.

