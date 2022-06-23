89-year-old murdered in Brigstock Road and three stabbings

A murder investigation is underway following the death of a 89-year-old woman at Brigstock Road, Thornton Heath, on Tuesday.

The incident was one of at least four stabbings in Croydon on Tuesday.

According to Scotland Yard, the police were called by London Ambulance at around 9.20pm “to a woman suffering stab injuries at a residential address”.

Despite the attendance of additional medical units, including the air ambulance, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Metropolitan Police, “A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at another address in Croydon a short time later. He has been taken into police custody.

“Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances. At this stage, nobody else is sought in connection with the death. The woman and the arrested man are believed to be have been known to each other.”

The other stabbings, in New Addington, on London Road and another in Thornton Heath, were announced by the Mayor, Jason Perry, at last night’s council cabinet meeting. “It’s been a difficult couple of days for the borough,” he said.

The police appeal for information in connection with the Brigstock Road stabbing, and ask that anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101, ref 7790/21jun.

