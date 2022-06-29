Be part of the congregation for Songs of Praise in Croydon

The longest-running religion programme on television in the world is coming to Croydon next month, and they want you in their congregation.

The recording is taking place at Trinity Baptist Church on Thursday, July 21 at 7pm to 10pm.

Trinity Baptist Church is at Oasis House, 5-9 Peall Road, CR0 3EX.

The production team says, “All are welcome, so please join us.”

To apply for free tickets, please send your name, address, contact phone number and number of tickets requested to sopcongregations@avantimedia.tv

“We would love to see every seat filled, so please only apply if you know you are able to come.”

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

