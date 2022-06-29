Be part of the congregation for Songs of Praise in Croydon

The longest-running religion programme on television in the world is coming to Croydon next month, and they want you in their congregation.

The recording is taking place at Trinity Baptist Church on Thursday, July 21 at 7pm to 10pm.

Trinity Baptist Church is at Oasis House, 5-9 Peall Road, CR0 3EX.

The production team says, “All are welcome, so please join us.”

To apply for free tickets, please send your name, address, contact phone number and number of tickets requested to sopcongregations@avantimedia.tv

“We would love to see every seat filled, so please only apply if you know you are able to come.”

