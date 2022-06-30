£150 Council Tax rebate help session, Shirley, Jul 7

Posted on June 30, 2022 by insidecroydon

Read more: 87% of readers have not received £150 Council Tax rebate
Read more: All you need to know about £150 Council Tax energy rebate

Become a Patron!

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Council Tax, Croydon Central, Croydon Council, Sarah Jones MP and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply