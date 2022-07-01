Council finally starts work to clear its own Waddon fly-tip

Less than 48 hours after Inside Croydon reported how Croydon Council had blighted a youth centre in Old Town with five years’ worth of blatant fly-tipping, workers were finally dispatched by Fisher’s Folly to start the work to clear the eyesore.

Included among the discarded mattresses, fridges, tyres and concrete slabs all dumped just a few feet from the entrance to the Charles Major Centre on Duppas Hill Terrace were even pieces of council office equipment – filing cabinets first acquired with council cash when they moved into Bernard Weatherill House just nine years ago.

Residents, community volunteers and even elected councillors in Waddon had been ignored despite five years of constant complaints and reminders about the council’s own fly-tipping outside the youth centre.

Senior council officials had often given promises that the mess would be cleaned up – only to then break their promises.

And then, this week, Inside Croydon exposed the council’s shabby conduct.

Yesterday, we received this message: “Thank you Inside Croydon!” Tony Harris, the former Waddon councillor, wrote.

“We locals have been trying to get this dumping stopped for five years!

“Not even the local Labour councillors could get it stopped or cleared.

“Thank you to retired councillor Robert Canning for putting it to Inside Croydon.

“Yesterday there was a contractor taking pictures and today a council official came and tidied it all up to make room for a skip to be delivered to start the removal.”

Harris, who remains very concerned about other fly-tipping issues along Duppas Hill Terrace, which have also been ignored by officials, reckons it could take three or four skips to clear the accumulated rubbish from five years of council abuse.

But it’s always good to see this website’s reporting achieving a positive outcome.

Inside Croydon gets results…

Read more: Council caught fly-tipping discarded furniture by youth club

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

